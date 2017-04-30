Art on the Square celebrates art for 54th year

The Junior Woman’s Club of Williamsburg presented its 54th annual Art on the Square in Williamsburg on Sunday, and crowds flocked to enjoy the sunny weather and wide variety of arts on display.

Works from 170 artists were shown, spanning painting, photography, jewelry, woodworking and other media. Club President Tori Otstot, who chaired the previous two iterations of the event, said she wasn’t sure exactly how many people came out for the event, but she was pleased with the results as well as the lack of rain.

“It’s been awesome,” she said. “We have some really cool, fresh new ideas.”

The goal of the event, which is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, is to raise money for art culture and education. Raffle ticket sales, for example, go toward funding scholarships for local high schoolers hoping to study art in college, where the cost of tuition and supplies can be harrowing.

“You really only have to meet the kids who are applying to be able to understand how important it is to fund what they are doing,” Otstot said.

Last year’s Art on the Square raised over $30,000, including $5,000 toward those scholarships. Ultimately, the event is about appreciating what the arts add to life and fostering the next generation of creative minds.