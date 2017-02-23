Author highlights the accomplishments of African queen in new book

Linda Heywood is spreading the awareness of the strength of women historically specifically the strength of African women.

As part of African American history month, Heywood did a presentation on Njinga of Angola, a 17th century queen, which she wrote a book on. The presentation was hosted by the Jamestown Yorktown foundation’s 2019 commemoration on Thursday evening, which marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans to North America.

Njinga was a fearless leader, a prolific slave trader and a strong military leader, according to Heywood.

Heywood said she began researching Njinga in 2007 and traveled to a new place each year to enhance her knowledge of the queen.

“I had to split the book into two parts,” Heywood said. “The first book will focus on her biography and I’m working on the second book now.”

Heywood said she grew up around strong women and always loved history, which led her to reach back in history and tell Njinga’s story.

“This book felt natural to write,” Heywood said. “People should know the background of the Africans that came to North America. Their background story is no different than the Europeans.”



