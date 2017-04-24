Board of Supervisors could add new sheriff position at budget adoption

The James City County Board of Supervisors are planning to set aside money for a new sheriff position.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the supervisors will vote to add an extra $47,000 to its fiscal year 2018 general expenditures to fund the sheriff position.

The Sheriff’s Department has 14 full-time employees and three part-time on-call deputies.

“We’ve have a short staff for a while and we’ve managed to get by,” said Sheriff Robert Deeds on April 14.

The supervisors also propose to increase its contribution to the Community Action Agency by $10,000 to $45,824.

The extra $10,000 would go to the neighborhood basketball league, according to Suzanne Mellen, county financial management services director.

Want to attend the meeting?

When: 5 p.m., April 25

Where: 101 Mounts Bay Road

