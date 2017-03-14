Board of Supervisors denies request at Chickahominy Summerplace

There won't be new single family homes in James City County.

The Board of Supervisors denied a request, 4-1, for a special use permit that will shrink as many as 150 lots within a subdivision from three acres to one acre.

The request was so the applicant could build single-family homes on the property, according to the application.

Since 2009, Chickahominy Summerplace has requested approvals from the county to build on the property. The development's latest configuration also would've included 514 acres of dedicated open space sitting amid the single-family homes, according to the county's documents.

Supervisor Michael Hipple was concerned that continuing to build will force the county to add more resources in the areas of public safety and education.

“Growth you can never control, you can manage it. We need to be careful we’re a premier community so we need to be careful of growth,” Hipple said. “There’s a cost to people coming here.”

The applicant said the market demand is there for the development.

“The only reason the project hasn’t been completed to date was because of the recession but the market has improved,” said Tim Trant, attorney at Kaufman & Canoles, which represented the applicant.

Trant said potential buyers would appreciate a smaller lot size because the perception of less maintenance.

The planning commission approved the request at its meeting on Feb. 1.

“There is a positive economic impact. It is a creative less intense use of the property and that’s what convinced the planning commission,” said Robin Bledsoe, planning commission member to the board.

The proposal did have other unfavorable factors which included higher student enrollment levels exceeding the effective capacity at Warhill High School and Blayton Middle School, according to the county memo.



Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.