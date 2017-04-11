Board of Supervisors hold public hearing on budget, pass Parks and Recreations Master Plan

Residents had a wide range of requests for the Board of Supervisors to consider during the public hearing on the fiscal year 2018 budget.

Residents asked the supervisors to prioritize stormwater projects and for the county to post and monitor an online checkbook, which would allow residents to see how money is spent daily.

The Board of Supervisors held a public hearing during its monthly meeting as part of its budget process on Tuesday evening.

Supervisors Michael Hipple and Sue Sadler supported funding a new sheriff position.

The supervisors will vote to adopt the budget on April 25.

The supervisors also unanimously voted to pass the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

“This is a guiding document for staff as it relates to the county comprehensive and strategic plan,” said Parks and Recreations director, John Carnifax.

Supervisor John McGlennon was appreciative of the equal attention the different districts received when it came to improving the county parks.

The county also deferred a request to amend a joint resolution for the contract between the Williamsburg James City County schools, city of Williamsburg and the county because supervisor Ruth Larson was absent with an illness.

The county will hear the request at its April 25 meeting.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.