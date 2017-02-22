Busch Gardens shows off new wooden roller coaster

Busch Garden's newest roller coaster, the Invadr is in the final phases of construction and is ready to entertain families with its twists and turns this spring.

“The anticipation with this attraction is really palpable ,” said David Cromell, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA president. “We can’t wait to bring this coaster to our fans and guests.”

Invadr, which was named by a fan vote, will be Busch Gardens first wooden roller coaster and will serve as a family ride.

“With a 46 inch height requirement, it’s going to be a nice family attraction,” Cromwell said. “For many young kids this will be their first big kid roller coaster.”

The wooden roller coaster will include a 74-foot drop, nine hills and two tunnels. Speeds will hover around 50 mph.

Invadr is set to open in April. The park opens for the season on March 25.

Construction is ongoing for Busch Garden's new wooden roller coaster, the Invadr. Busch Gardens gave the media a tour of the progress on Feb. 22. The coaster is set to open in April.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.