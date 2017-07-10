Charles Young sentenced to 74 months in prison after guilty plea in child pornography case

A former James City County Republican Party chairman was sentenced to 74 months in prison by a federal judge on Monday.

Charles Young, 69, pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography — at least 30,000 images of it, according to U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Virginia documents. The 74-month sentence levied by Judge Robert Doumar was shorter than what prosecutors had asked for.

“The statement of facts clearly show reprehensible actions by the defendant,” Doumar said after hearing an hour of arguments from Young’s attorney Tim Clancy and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa McKeel. “It’s still been going on for years and years. … I have tremendous misgivings about whether child pornography users can ever get better.”

McKeel argued for Young to spend 121 months in prison, the lower end of recommended the sentencing range given Young’s charges. That’s just over double the mandatory minimum of 60 months.

Clancy repeatedly pointed out Young’s age and that he would be in prison until at least he’s at least 74. He advocated for the minimum five years. Doumar spoke at length about the lesser sentences being handed down around the country to those who receive — but do not produce or distribute — child pornography, as is the case with Young.

At the end of the WJCC School Board's work session Dec. 13, board member Sandra Young spoke publically for the first time about her husband's federal charges of receiving child pornography. Charles Young was arrested earlier in November. Earlier in December, board chairman Jim Kelly, with the support of the majority of the board, asked Sandra Young to step down.

After the 74 months, Young will be required to register as a sex offender and be on supervised release for the remainder of his life.

Before Doumar announced the sentence, Young gave a statement on his behalf.

“I’d like first to recognize for my family the difficult circumstances I’ve put them through with my conduct — especially my wife who has done so many things for me,” Young said to Doumar.

His wife Sandra Young, their daughter Devon Capili and a journalist were the only members of the public at the hearing. Sandra Young and Capili said they didn’t have a comment on the sentencing, just that it was a difficult day.

Charles Young was arrested by the FBI Nov. 16 after his son, Jared Young, tipped off James City County Police in August, according to court documents. Investigators found more than 30,000 images of child pornography on various devices taken from the Young home in James City County, McKeel said.

Doumar dropped nine of the 10 child pornography charges against Young at the Monday hearing, which was part of the plea agreement Young reached with the prosecution Jan. 31. Young has been held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk since his arrest.

Williams can be reached at 757-345-2341.