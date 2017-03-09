City Council approves to turn Days Inn into William and Mary dorm

The City of Williamsburg City Council unanimously approved, 4-0, William and Mary’s request to house 180 students at the Days Inn on Richmond Road during its meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Vice Mayor Scott Foster Jr. abstained from voting because his wife works for the college.

Several of William and Mary’s dorms are undergoing renovations during the 2017-2018 school year, which expedited the need for more housing.

The dorm will house mostly sophomores and juniors, according to Vernon Geddy, a lawyer representing the William and Mary Real Estate foundation.

Residents were concerned about noise, parking, foot traffic and car traffic that a dorm would bring.

Resident Joe Hertzler asked council to put together a task force that would monitor the dormitory over time.

“I think council’s decision was thoughtful, they listened to all the pros and cons that go along with the project. I think they accepted our commitment that we’re listening to the neighbors and that we will assess and monitor and minimize impact on the neighborhood,” said Sam Jones, the college's vice president for finance and administration.



