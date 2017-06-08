City of Williamsburg to host chemical collection

WILLIAMSBURG-The city of Williamsburg will host a household chemical collection this weekend.

The collection will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on June 10 at Warhill High School, located at 4615 Opportunity Way.

Some of the acceptable materials include oil paint, latex paint, stains, solvents, glue, varnishes, adhesives, oven cleaners, drain cleaners, insecticides, weed killers and pesticides.

Materials that won't be accepted include TVs, explosives, compressed gas cylinders, shock sensitive materials, radioactive products, ammunition and gun powder.

For more information, visit www.vppsa.org/hhc.htm.