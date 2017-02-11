Col. Lafayette Jones delivers presentation on ancestors' life and the history of Williamsburg

Col. Lafayette Jones’ time in Williamsburg dates back to his great great grandfather, George A. Jones, a sharecropper, who lived from 1870-1973.

“He told me what happened during the Civil War based on what his father and his grandfather told him,” Jones said.

Jones talked about his grandfather and the history of Williamsburg during his presentation at Freedom Park on Saturday. Jones has been doing the presentation since 2008.

Jones covered key historical events including Bacon’s Rebellion, the Battle of Green Spring and Spencer’s Ordinary and the American Civil War.

Jones book “My Great, Great, Grandfather Journey to an Island of Freedom” is for sale at the Interpretive Center in Freedom Park.

Jones highlighted John Jackson, a former slave of William Ludwell Lee. Ludwell Lee freed his slaves that were over 18 after he died and the ones under 18 were allowed to attend school for free, according to Jones.

Once Jackson was freed, he worked as a sharecropper, owned his own land and purchased more land, which eventually allowed him to acquire generational wealth.

Jackson still has descendants in the area, according to Jones.



