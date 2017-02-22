Community Emergency Response Team training available to Williamsburg residents

WILLIAMSBURG – Community Emergency Response Team training is available this spring to anyone who lives in Williamsburg and is at least 18-years old.

Classes tentatively begin Tuesday, March 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will run every Tuesday and Thursday evening until March 30, as well as Saturday mornings on March 18, March 25 and April 1 for a disaster exercise.

The course will cover disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue operations, disaster psychology, terrorism and CERT organization, especially as applied to city sectors.

Those who take part will meet other CERT-trained people, will be involved in elderly and disabled outreach in neighborhoods, will volunteer for emergency shelter staffing and may participate in monthly two-way radio communications drills.

The 2017 spring CERT training is subject to a minimum participation level and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested are asked to respond by Tuesday, Feb. 28.

For more information, contact Atira Hepworth at 757-220-6198, or email CitizenCorp@williamsburgva.gov.