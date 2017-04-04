Cordasco to run for House of Delegates

After losing this past November, Heather Cordasco will run again for the 93rd District House of Delegates seat.

"I’ve decided to run again for this seat because this district still lacks representation at the capitol that will fight for local job growth, improvements for local schools, and a solution for local traffic congestion," said Cordasco, in an April 4 news release.

Cordasco, a fitness instructor and personal trainer, served on the Williamsburg-James City School Board from 2012-15. She ran a campaign focused on jobs, education and public transportation in 2016.

Democrat Michael Mullin defeated Cordasco this past November in a special election.

The seat Mullin and Cordasco sparred over was open because Del. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, who held the seat, resigned to run for the state Senate seat formerly held by the late John Miller, who died last year.

Mullin announced he would run for re-election on March 1.

