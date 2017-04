Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that has caused major delays on Interstate 64.

Around 2:49 on Saturday afternoon, the front tire of Volvo dump truck blew out. At the time, the truck was filled with sand.

As the uninjured driver attempted to move to the shoulder, the dump truck struck another vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

State police will provide alternate routes, and they warn that Interstate 64 eastbound will be shut down for a while as the truck is removed from that ditch.