CultureFix board votes to pursue Kimball Theatre direction

CultureFix believes it can help save the Kimball Theatre.

The nonprofit organization’s board decided unanimously Thursday to pursue a role directing the theater. The facility's owner, Colonial Williamsburg, announced last week that the theater would close July 6 as a part of a larger reorganization with the company.

“We understand the importance of the facility to the community,” said founder and president Steve Rose. “We have a very capable board that certainly could handle running the facility.”

CultureFix launched in 2016, and now it organizes events like the Winter Blues Jazz Fest and the 2nd Sundays Art and Music Festivals. It’s also held musical tribute shows inside the Kimball Theatre.

In a news release, Rose said he knows the logistics of operating such a theater are challenging. But he hopes Colonial Williamsburg Foundation president and CEO Mitchell Reiss was sincere when he said he hopes someone will come forward to lease the site and continue to operate it as a theater, and that the organization will be “realistic” in negotiating its future.

While a long road ahead remains, the development offers the possibility of a solution following disappointment within the community over the announcement of the closure and uncertainty surrounding the site’s future.

“We don’t want to lose this treasure, icon, whatever you want to call it, within the community,” Rose said.