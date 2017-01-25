DeLucia announces candidacy for 96th House seat

Real estate agent Kelly DeLucia has announced her intention to run for the 96th House of Delegates seat this November.

She is the first Democrat to announce her intention to run for the seat occupied by Del. Brenda Pogge, R-Norge, who has held the seat since 2007.

“I’ve been incredibly involved in the community for my entire life. But it wasn’t until last November that I realized how desperately we need motivated citizens to serve in government,” wrote DeLucia in a news release announcing her candidacy.

DeLucia said she plans to focus her message on "encouraging responsible stewardship of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed."

She will try to unseat Pogge, who most recently defended a challenge from independent Brandon Waltrip in November 2015. Pogge has not yet said if she intends to run for another term.

DeLucia grew up in Yorktown. She graduated from Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs with a bachelors of science degree in public administration with an emphasis in environmental science. She resides in Yorktown with her wife Dee and their two infant sons.

“I don’t know how to explain it. When I look at the faces of my sons - and then look at the state of politics today - the sense of responsibility is overwhelming," DeLucia wrote. "My mission is clear: to fight for change in the political sphere. It’s the only way to ensure my sons can flourish in the same

community that made me who I am today.”

DeLucia's campaign website can be found here.