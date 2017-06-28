DMV planning Fourth of July closings, encouraging safe driving

If you need to venture forth into the Department of Motor Vehicles in the near future, now might be the time. The organization’s customer service centers will be closed Saturday through Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday. They will reopen for regular business hours July 5.

Customers can visit dmvnow.com at any time for certain services, including vehicle registration renewals, address changes and some driver’s license renewals.

Over the holiday period, the DMV is also encouraging responsible driving, which includes following posted speed limits and wearing a seatbelt at all times.

“Because it is a holiday weekend, there will be more vehicles on the road,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb in a news release. “But there will also be more police officers out there.”

Those planning on partying should choose a designated driver to ensure that festivities remain fun.

“Driving drunk is not worth the risk,” Holcomb said. “You want to end your night watching fireworks with friends and family, not in a jail cell.”

According to the department, there were 1,235 crashes, 752 injuries and eight fatalities on Virginia roads July 2-5 last year. From 2011-2016, alcohol factored into one-third of all crash-related deaths in the state.