Supervisors approve Skiffes Creek Switching Station

JAMES CITY COUNTY- Dominion Energy’s proposal to use a 67-acre plot along Pocahontas Trail to build a switching station for the Surry-Skiffes Creek power project drew close to 200 people into the Board of Supervisors chambers Tuesday evening. During the meeting, supervisors approved in a 3-2 vote to build the switching station. The decision came less than a week after the Army Corps of Engineers issued a final permit allowing Dominion Energy to build a high-voltage transmission line across the James River. Chairman Kevin Onizuk and supervisors Sue Sadler and Michael Hipple approved the request. Supervisors Ruth Larson and John McGlennon denied the request. Close to 30 people spoke on the issue for more than two hours. Dominion has said the station is needed to connect the transmission lines to the rest of its grid to avoid rolling blackouts on the Peninsula. “This is one of the most significant issues Dominion has ever faced. There is a significant need to get the switching station approved and underway,” Dominion vice president of technical solutions Kevin Curtis said during the meeting. Most of the meeting’s attendees wore Dominion’s “Reliable Energy” pins in support of the project. Residents react Several residents said the project could be a boon for the county’s finances.“The taxpayers of James City County require the supervisors bring more revenue to the county,” said area resident Michael Lager, who supported the project. Dominion said the switching station would bring in $400,000 of annual revenue to the county. “It would be a shame to walk away from a project that brings in revenue,” said resident Lynn Turner. “The $400,000 that the switching station would bring in could be used to fund things like schools and county services.” “The approval of this project means cleaner more renewable power,” said resident Julie Arsenault. As a mother of two, Arsenault also said she wanted to see the additional revenue used to fund the county schools. Tom Cosgrove, representing Newport News Shipbuilding, voiced his company’s support of the project. “We support this alignment because anything else will cause additional delaying and studying which we can’t afford with the closing of the Yorktown power station,” Cosgrove said. Residents opposing the switching station, cited safety concerns. Resident Alice Borrelli said she opposed the project because there would not be a person on site monitoring the station, and she is concerned about safety if the equipment malfunctions. Resident Kathy Rothschild said she worried about the proximity of the switching station to James River Elementary School, which would be less than 2 miles from the school. Margaret Fowler, co-founder of Save the James Alliance, said she’s concerned about the lack of personnel physically at the station and its location. Fowler said supervisors needed to prioritize safety first in their decision on the switching station. “Your job is to protect James City County and Dominion’s job to worry about profitability,” Fowler said. The long haul On Thursday, July 6,the Army Corps of Engineers issued a final permit allowing Dominion Energy to build a high voltage transmission line across the James River, from Surry County to James City County property along Pocahontas Trail. Dominion has said the station is needed to connect the transmission lines to the rest of its grid to avoid rolling blackouts on the Peninsula. Surry-Skiffes Creek power lines project has been the topic of debate in the past three years. Detractors have said the towers that cross the river will mar views of Jamestown, the site of the first permanent English settlement in the United States, and the historic value outweighs the need to place the project at its proposed location. The Corps approved the James River crossing after finding that the only other route it deemed feasible, down the length of the Peninsula, would affect more historic sites and wetlands than the river crossing. Dominion also will be required to undertake a $91 million plan to mitigate the environmental impact of the line. In its proposal, Dominion is offering to relocate the existing Windy Hill Marketplace bus stop to the switching station property as a way to allow for easier access to a nearby neighborhood of mobile homes and James River Elementary School. The utility company would also create a pull-off lane along Pocahontas Trail and build a shelter for riders waiting for the bus. If the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority or the Virginia Department of Transportation does not approve the relocation, the applicant has proffered to spend the equivalent amount toward other transit improvements along Pocahontas Trail, according to Dominion’s application with the county. In August 2015, the county planning commission denied Dominion’s rezoning and special-use permit request, 4-2. Dominion has said building the line will take 18 to 20 months. Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.