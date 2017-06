Duck Donuts will offer its customers a free regular sized iced coffee to kick off the beginning of summer on June 21.

No purchase is necessary and customers only have to present a printed or mobile coupon, according to a news release.

Coupons can be found at duckdonuts.com.

Duck Donuts is located at 4655 Monticello Ave and is open on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.