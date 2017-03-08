Education leads discussion at Mullin, Mason town hall

Residents were most passionate about the need to better fund education at a town hall hosted by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, and Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg on Wednesday evening.

“Education is number one for me,” said resident, Beth Haw.

Mullin and Mason both said they were instrumental in getting a three percent raise for teachers.

Mullin and Mason went back and forth with residents for the two hour long cordial session at a packed Stryker Building.

Mason emphasized the need to better prioritize how government money is spent.

“We do too many things in Richmond based on the amount of money we have and say ‘here’s what we can do’ versus ‘here’s how much money we have, here is what we need to do. Let’s go out and raise the money’,” Mason said.

Mullin touched on police brutality and said he would like to see body cameras on officers and for stronger community policing.

Non partisan redistricting, ethics in government and community safety also dominated discussion.

