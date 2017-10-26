Evolving history series: Colonial Williamsburg changes amid financial pressure
In late June, Colonial Williamsburg announced it would lay off 71 employees and outsource the jobs of another 262 people.
It made us wonder: How did Colonial Williamsburg get to this point?
This series published in the Virginia Gazette uses audits, IRS documents and CW's own annual reports - as well as the voices of more than two dozen sources - to take a comprehensive look at the organization's finances.
Video: A series about Colonial Williamsburg's evolving history
This introduction looks at an investigative series the Virginia Gazette plans to publish about Colonial Williamsburg and its finances.
Evolving history: A look at Colonial Williamsburg
Mitchell Reiss was armed with good news when he met with Colonial Williamsburg’s employees Tuesday: level insurance rates in the coming year, no foreseeable layoffs and a one-time bonus. The announcement was a course change from late June, when the organization’s president and CEO met with employees...
Reiss: Colonial Williamsburg fence is still an option
Mitchell Reiss is still considering how to enclose Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area from the non-paying public. Access to the Historic Area should be limited to paying visitors as a matter of safety for the employees and guests, the organization’s president and CEO said during a Tuesday interview...
Video: Colonial Williamsburg interpreters
Colonial Williamsburg interpreters discuss the living history museum on Sept. 22, 2017.
Debt, endowment drawdown threaten Colonial Williamsburg's long-term financial health
Editor’s note: This article is the second in a series exploring Colonial Williamsburg finances. Up next: Where Colonial Williamsburg gets its money. In eight years, Colonial Williamsburg will either be planning a celebration or preparing for its funeral. President and CEO Mitchell Reiss is taking...
Colonial Williamsburg bears down to raise revenue
Editor’s note: This article is the third in a series exploring Colonial Williamsburg finances. Up next: Colonial Williamsburg’s relationship with government. Joggers and bicyclists emerge as dawn arrives on Duke of Gloucester Street. Their neon clothes and brisk gait stand out against the bucolic...
Colonial Williamsburg's relationship with city becomes strained
Editor’s note: This article is the fourth in a series exploring Colonial Williamsburg finances. To revisit the series, visit vagazette.com/colonialwilliamsburg. Dan Clayton sees cooperation in Colonial Williamsburg’s nooks and crannies. Fire hydrants are painted green instead of the traditional...
Historic sites face modern day pressures
Editor’s note: This article is the fifth in a series exploring Colonial Williamsburg finances. To revisit the series, visit vagazette.com/colonialwilliamsburg. The pilgrims are unionizing, Old Sturbridge villagers have turned to solar power and Colonial Williamsburg is outsourcing. In the past...
Looking forward: A vision for Colonial Williamsburg
Editor’s note: This is the sixth and final installment that takes a look at Colonial Williamsburg’s finances. To revisit the series, visit vagazette.com/colonialwilliamsburg. When Mitchell Reiss considers Colonial Williamsburg’s future, he focuses on two things: its balance sheet and an evolving...