News

Evolving history series: Colonial Williamsburg changes amid financial pressure

In late June, Colonial Williamsburg announced it would lay off 71 employees and outsource the jobs of another 262 people. 

It made us wonder: How did Colonial Williamsburg get to this point? 

This series published in the Virginia Gazette uses audits, IRS documents and CW's own annual reports - as well as the voices of more than two dozen sources - to take a comprehensive look at the organization's finances. 

  • Colonial Williamsburg bears down to raise revenue
    News

    Colonial Williamsburg bears down to raise revenue

    Editor’s note: This article is the third in a series exploring Colonial Williamsburg finances. Up next: Colonial Williamsburg’s relationship with government. Joggers and bicyclists emerge as dawn arrives on Duke of Gloucester Street. Their neon clothes and brisk gait stand out against the bucolic...

  • Colonial Williamsburg's relationship with city becomes strained
    News

    Colonial Williamsburg's relationship with city becomes strained

    Editor’s note: This article is the fourth in a series exploring Colonial Williamsburg finances. To revisit the series, visit vagazette.com/colonialwilliamsburg. Dan Clayton sees cooperation in Colonial Williamsburg’s nooks and crannies. Fire hydrants are painted green instead of the traditional...

  • Historic sites face modern day pressures
    News

    Historic sites face modern day pressures

    Editor’s note: This article is the fifth in a series exploring Colonial Williamsburg finances. To revisit the series, visit vagazette.com/colonialwilliamsburg. The pilgrims are unionizing, Old Sturbridge villagers have turned to solar power and Colonial Williamsburg is outsourcing. In the past...

  • Looking forward: A vision for Colonial Williamsburg
    News

    Looking forward: A vision for Colonial Williamsburg

    Editor’s note: This is the sixth and final installment that takes a look at Colonial Williamsburg’s finances. To revisit the series, visit vagazette.com/colonialwilliamsburg. When Mitchell Reiss considers Colonial Williamsburg’s future, he focuses on two things: its balance sheet and an evolving...

48°