Farm Fresh on Merrimac Trail to close

Farm Fresh will be closing its doors in October, according to a statement from a company spokesman.

"The Merrimac Trail pharmacy is expected to close in early September and the store will close by the end of October," said Mike Wilken, communications manager from SuperValu, which represents Farm Fresh. "We appreciate the hard work of our associates at the Merrimac Trail store and their commitment to serving the needs of our customers and the local community. We’re optimistic that we can offer many of the impacted team member’s positions at other Farm Fresh locations in the area and continue their employment with us."

Farm Fresh has 38 other locations in Virginia, including one on John Tyler Highway and one on Norge Lane.