Final day of Funhouse Fest swings into action

The final day of Funhouse Fest drew smaller crowds, but those who came out enjoyed soaking up more sun alongside another round of hit music. Hiss Golden Messenger of Durham, North Carolina, kicked off the day’s jams with a set bluesy folk music, and the crowded danced and bobbed along with it.

“We’re loving this weekend,” said Bill Schermerhorn, creative director for Colonial Williamsburg events. “The crowds have been great. It’s a social event.”

After hearing rave reviews from her friends, Lisa Younger attended the festival for the first time Sunday.

“I felt like I was missing out on something,” Younger said, looking forward to hearing some new music in town. “This is great. We didn’t have to deal with traffic or anything. It took us ten minutes to get here.”

Going into the final stretch of the weekend, no major incidents have been reported.

The Staves, the Bruce Hornsby and Sonny Emory Duo and Rhiannon Giddens also perform Sunday evening.

“When Bruce puts that lineup together, it just draws people,” Schermerhorn said. “It broadens your horizon.”