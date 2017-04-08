Fire crews rescue six from York River

Fire personnel from the James City Bruton Volunteer and James City County Fire Department were part of a team that helped six people whose boats capsized in the York River on Saturday morning, according to Alton Catlett, battalion chief of the James City County Fire Department.

A group of around 30 people started a combined bicycling, boating and orienteering event at York River State Park. After several kayaks toppled in the river near Croaker Landing, members of the group called emergency services, according to the news release.

Crews immediately found and rescued three people, who were taken to Williamsburg Sentara Regional Medical Center.

They received treatment for being in the cold water for close to an hour, and are in stable condition, according to the release. The remaining three people were found in other places along the river and did not require treatment.