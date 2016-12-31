First Night goes smoothly, brings new year in with entertainment

First Night Williamsburg brought in the new year with a slew of musical acts from several genres and food for buyers young and old alike.

In its twenty-fourth year, First Night is an organization that prides itself on providing family fun for those who'd like to see some entertainment as the new year comes in.

Darren Simons plays the Drums for an blues group called Jackie Scott and the Housewreckers. Having played the drums since he was five years old, Simons has seen quite a few musicians who did not mesh well with each other.

He valued that his group and others bring that to First Night visitors, which included his two Harrsionburg-based nieces.

"When you're talking about those guys, they'e consummate professionals," he said. "It doesn't take long [to mesh with them], since they know how to play music and not just notes."

People piled into Willam and Mary's Sadler Center to see the Peanut City Cloggers, a Suffolk-based group that has been around for 34 years.

Donna Wolf started the clogging group on a whim after she took lessons years ago. For her, clogging entails a style of dance that includes everyone - important in a sport known for being exclusionary.

"Everyone can do it," she said. "Regardless of age, gender, or anything else. You can be included."

Bobby Greene is a dedicated clogger, who said he greatly appreciates the support crowds gave him and his fellow cloggers n their fourth year at First Night.

Ironically, Greene did not always appreciate clogging - when he mother suggested it to him as a child, he strongly protested.

"She dragged me, kicking and screaming," he said. "I didn't want to dance. You know - it was a thing girls did. She took me, and the teacher was a man, and all his friends were. That got rid of my previous thoughts about it."

Less than a mile away, kids and parents at Matthew Whaley Elementary School saw Buffalo Bill wow them with wit and humor. Brian Belge travels around the country supporting himself in theatre acts, and he originally found that he liked playing Buffalo Bill after creating his own theatre production.

He plays Scrooge regularly, and figures to play a bigger role in First Night year.

"It's always fun, always," he said of the event. "They want me to run the whole thing next year."

Wright can be reached at 757-345-2343.