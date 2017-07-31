First Night of Williamsburg is cancelled

First Night of Williamsburg has been canceled this year.

The group's board of directors posted a statement on Facebook Monday evening saying "several reasons influenced the decision to cancel the event ..."

The event has taken place on New Year's Eve for the past 24 years.

“It takes many dedicated people to hire the entertainers, contract for facilities, develop marketing strategies, create budgets, apply for grants, staff the venues, take tickets, sell buttons, install signs, and direct people the night of the event, according to a prepared statement from the event's co-chairmen Chris Olde and John Michael. "Without the individuals donating their time before, during, and after the event, we are unable to provide the quality experience that the community has come to expect. First Night Williamsburg had reduced operating costs and made other changes to help make the event self-sustaining through ticket sales, but financial contributions from patrons of the arts and local governments, as well as corporate sponsorships, had been significantly curtailed over the past few years.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.