Democratic challenger to face Wittman in 1st congressional district

A former Navy submarine officer has announced his candidacy for the First District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrat Tom Hicks will challenge U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, for the seat.

"I am running for office because I believe that the political process at the national level is broken and in need of citizen-patriots willing to collaborate for the good of all citizens," said Hicks in a news release. "The Republican controlled House of Representatives has become so partisan that the key issues of our time are not being solved. Congress has become ineffectual and a change in its leadership is necessary."

Hicks grew up in New York and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1979 with an engineering degree.

The general election for the district will take place on Nov. 8, 2018.

