Fun times had by all at New Town SummerFest

Despite some rainy weather, The New Town Summer Fest was a fun time for locals.

“I wanted to get out and mingle with some people and have a good time,” said, resident Matt Orzechawski.

There were 15 different breweries on hand and 30 different beers at the event. Johnny St. Clair and Julis Pittman & The Revival provided the music for the estimated 800 people at 4301 New Town Ave.

“Every year it’s grown more and more. This year the weather is hurting us but I’m glad we’re doing it again,” said Scott Grafton, event organizer. “I’ve always been a craft beer guy and businesses in New Town are always looking for a way to attract people. We thought this would be a good event to make people aware of what New Town has to offer.”

This was the fourth year of the event.

Food was available from local food vendors including Center Street Grill, The Corner Pocket and Cogan's Deli.

Orzechawski said this was his first time attending the event and said if he doesn’t get moved by the military, he will be back again next year.

All the proceeds went to Meals on Wheels.

