Gov. McAuliffe signs bill to crack down on domestic violence

JAMES CITY COUNTY- Gov. Terry McAuliffe took a step toward combating domestic violence when he signed a bill proposed by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, on Thursday afternoon.

Mullin's bill, HB2064, ensures that people previously convicted of violent felonies are ineligible for first offender status under the state's domestic violence laws.

"From my 10 years in the courtroom, I noticed certain bad actors were able to get off by a technicality, people who committed things like arson, people we don't want to get away by a technicality. Thanks to the governor's signature that won't happen," said Mullin, who works as a prosecutor.

McAuliffe signed the bill at the Avalon Center. The Avalon Center offers support and shelter for victims of domestic violence.

"I can't think of a more appropriate place to sign this legislation," McAuliffe said.

"It is encouraging to know this house bill has been passed," said Glenda Turner, Avalon Center chairwoman. "It is difficult to present in court something so intense and frightening and for their abuser to receive first offender status especially when they have a history of violent crimes on their record is disheartening, this bill in some cases will help restore hope for our survivors."

