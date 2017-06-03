Graduates made Walsingham feel like 'home'

For lifelong Walsingham Academy students Peyton Marshall and Shelby Julien, their classmate Cavan Sullivan’s valedictorian address on Saturday must have rung exceptionally true.

In Walsingham’s 70th commencement exercise, Sullivan summoned a line from Creed Bratton in the finale of the hit TV show “The Office.”

“No matter how you get there or where you end up,” Bratton said on the show, “human beings have this miraculous gift to make that place home.”

Sullivan told his 39 classmates this was a time to reflect on the conclusion of one long chapter of their lives and reminded them they made the walls of Walsingham feel like more than a backdrop for an education.

“They have made this building of bricks, windows and tiles a place to remember and cherish,” Sullivan told the McAuley Hall audience before turning back to the students on the stage. “In the sincerest way, I want to thank all of you for that.”

As students, Marshall and Julien have committed themselves only to Walsingham, the only school they have known.

Saturday’s ceremony gave them one final chance to say goodbye to the grounds they walked for more than 14 years.

Marshall and Julien each described the Class of 2017 as tight-knit. Marshall said they always have each other’s backs while Julien saluted their collective spirit.

“The pep rallies and the basketball games and everything – We were always cheering,” Julien said.

They often cheered for Julien, who played basketball, field hockey and lacrosse on her way to earning the Eloise Jacobs Award, which is annually given to athletes who best exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete. James West was the boys’ recipient, and might have also taken home loudest ovation honors during the conferring of diplomas and degrees by Sister Mary Jeanne Oesterle.

Julien will attend Auburn University and is eyeing a career in education.

Marshall plans to study film at UNC Wilmington. Ann Efimetz, Walsingham’s media production and design instructor, stopped in the hallway before the ceremony to note that Marshall was one of her star students and had done exemplary work for Trojan Media and the Walsingham Today news program.

Before the seniors belted out their rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” salutatorian Jackson Pauley advised the graduating class to confront their failures head on and embrace them. He told them their success would be defined not so much by their accomplishments as by their effort.

“Defeat is not a thing to fear,” Pauley said. “It is something to be embraced, because when we lose one battle, we learn. We learn. We train. We win the next battle.”

Graduating class: 40

Senior speakers: Cavan Sullivan, valedictorian; Jackson Pauley, salutatorian.

National Honor Society members: Halley Benson, Lauren Crossley, Shelby Julien, Morgan Kelly, Burke Lawlor, Virginia Lynch, Chelsea Marcombe, Peyton Marshall, Grayson Norris, Bryan Norsworthy, Jackson Pauley, Hannah Pickering, Caroline Rosack, Kelau Smith, Cavan Sullivan.