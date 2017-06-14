Habitat for Humanity to build six homes for residents of James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY- Six families will have the homes of their dreams courtesy of Habitat for Humanity.

“This whole process is just a blessing to me and my family,” Joyce Powell, who will be living in one of the houses with her two sons.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization that has rebuilt, renovated and renovated more than 250 homes since 1985.

“These folks drive our economy, provide vital services and don’t earn the money which normally allows them to achieve the objective of owning a home. Habitat for Humanity is making a difference in the lives of individuals and making for a richer community,” said supervisor John McGlennon.

The organization relies on building partnerships, volunteer labor, donated materials to build homes for families with an income between 45-80 percent of the area median income. The families purchase the homes with a no-interest and 20 to 30 year mortgage.

“It’s a hand up not a hand out,” said Wade Garnett, who along with his construction company will build the Powell family's house.

