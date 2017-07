Busch Gardens Williamsburg is adding a new haunted house to its lineup for Howl-O-Scream.

FrostBite, which replaces the retired “Bitten” haunted house, gives the park seven haunted houses. FrostBite will take place in an enchanted dark castle, located inside the park’s Curse of DarKastle attraction.

Howl-O-Scream will be on select dates from Sept. 23- Oct. 29, starting at 6 p.m. For more information on Howl-O-Scream or to buy tickets, visit this site.