Hundreds gather at Colonial Williamsburg for annual Christmas tree lighting

A little rain couldn’t dampen the mood at Colonial Williamsburg on Christmas Eve as hundreds gathered at Market Square for the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree.

“This is a great tradition and a festive one,” Joe Straw, Colonial Williamsburg public relations manager said. “The turnout is obviously great despite some rainy weather. It’s a great opportunity to engage the community and welcome them to the historic area.”

Hundreds braved the cool temperatures and huddled together as Williamsburg Mayor, Paul Freiling and members of the Kiwanis Club, who co-hosted the event, welcomed the crowd outside of the courthouse.

Activities leading up to the tree lighting included a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a singing of classic Christmas tunes: “Oh come all ye faithful” and “O Christmas Tree.”

A feeling of camaraderie filled the air as strangers helped strangers light their candles, which shined bright up and down Duke of Gloucester street.

Out of towners were glad they made the trip.

“We’ve been coming here for six years, it’s wonderful,” said Dana Winslow, who made the trip from Chesapeake to enjoy the festivities.



