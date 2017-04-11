James City County and Williamsburg Democratic Committee cancel caucuses for the 2nd Congressional District

The James City County and Williamsburg Democratic Committee cancelled its caucuses for the 2nd Congressional District convention that were scheduled for April 13.

"Neither committee received more pre-filings by today's 5 p.m. deadline than we had delegate positions, eliminating the need for a caucus," said the James City County Democratic Commitee in a news release on Tuesday evening.

There is still a caucus planned for April 20.

These delegates will elect members to the Virginia Democratic Central Committee.

Residents must be registered as a Democrat and can only participate in the caucus in the Congressional District in which they live.

•First District Caucus

When: 7:30 pm, April 20

Where: 120 Monticello Avenue, Suite 102

Prefiling deadline to be a delegate: 5 p.m., April 17

To sign up to be on the ballot, contact jccdems@gmail.com.