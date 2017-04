James City County and Kingsmill Resort announced the winners for its annual “Tee” Design Contest on Wednesday afternoon.

The winners included:

First place: Hannah Ward, age 10

Second place: Lucinda Murdoch, age 9

Third place: Hailey Diggs, age 11

The county received more than 80 entries that were judged by an anonymous panel.

Ward's design will be printed on t-shirts given to participants in the 2017 Junior Clinic.

The Kingsmill Championship will take place from May 15- May 21.