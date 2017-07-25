James City County board of supervisors and EDA meet during joint work session

The James City County board of supervisors and the economic development authority met for a joint work session to discuss achievements and goals for the upcoming year.

“When we met with the board last fall, we heard two takeaways which were more specificity and more focus,” said Tom Tingle, chair of the EDA.

Tingle highlighted the lease and construction of Billsburg Brewery and Chef’s Go 1.0 as achievements of the EDA.

Billsburg Brewery is a new brewery that will open in the fall at the James City County Marina. Chef's Go 1.0 is a workforce training program for local restaurants and aspiring chefs.

The EDA highlighted diversifying the local economy, adding development at the waterfront and retaining existing business as goals for the next year.

The county said there will be more landscaping done at the James City County Marina in hopes of one day putting in a restaurant.

County administrator Bryan Hill said there will be food trucks in the interim.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.