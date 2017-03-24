James City County names new economic development director

James City County announced a new economic development director on Friday.

Amy Jordan, who served as Hampton’s redevelopment manager in the city’s economic development department, will take over as director on April 17.

“As we continue to reshape our vision for James City County through our new strategic plan, Ms. Jordan and the department of economic development will be a major player in bringing businesses to James City County,” said Bryan Hill, county administrator, in a news release.

Former director Russell Seymour was moved to the General Services department in December.

Jordan, who is from the Peninsula, oversaw the redevelopment of Coliseum Mall into the Peninsula Town Center and the expansion of the Sentara CarePlex campus area.

Jordan also worked previously in the planning departments in Suffolk and Newport News. She has a Master of Public Administration from Regent University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Christopher Newport University.

"I am excited to join a dynamic team and implement the economic development vision by generating new development opportunities in the County that continue to enhance the economic growth and quality of life for its residents and businesses,” Jordan said in a statement. “There is nothing more meaningful than seeing the imprint you are able to create through proper planning and development and I look forward to continuing that momentum."