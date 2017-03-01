James City County Parks and Recreation department outlines vision for future

When it comes to the latest addition of the James City County Parks and Recreation master plan, things have remained the same when it comes to citizen’s desires for county facilities.

“It is very consistent with our 2009 plan,” Carnifax said during his master plan presentation at Wednesday’s night Planning Commission meeting.

Carnifax said people emphasized access to water, improving trails and adding aquatic facilities during public hearings in November.

The master plan will guide the county’s park and recreation initiatives over the next five years.

To view the master plan, visit http://bit.ly/2mv92sG.

The master plan will go to the Board of Supervisors for approval on April 11.

Carnifax also said the Parks and Recreation department submitted a traffic plan proposal pertaining to the Warhill Sports Complex master amendment, which is pending VDOT approval.

Parks and Recreations had proposed opening a service road, staggering event start times and having a police officer on sight during peak hours to mitigate traffic concerns.

The planning commission also deferred discussion on a potential solar farm in Norge until their April 5 meeting because the applicant wants to work through engineering and site constraints.

