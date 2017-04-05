James City County planning commission approves request to build solar farm in Norge

The James City County planning commission approved an application to build a solar farm in Norge at its meeting on Wednesday evening.

The commissioners voted in favor of the project, 5-2.

SunPower, a California-based solar energy company, will build the solar farm on a 225-acre property along Farmville Lane.

The solar panels will not cause an odor or have a glare, according to Jose Ribeiro, senior planner. The ground mounted panels would be located on the 225-acre property about half a mile away from homes on Oslo Court.

“If you are near the panels it’s as loud as a refrigerator,” Drew Gibbons, SunPower developer, said. “The panels are inaudible at the property boundary.”

The project will power 4,000 households for more than 30 years, according to SunPower.

Residents and staff were concerned with potential traffic impacts on Farmville Lane during construction.

“My concern is you are putting a large scale project with no access in our neighborhood,” said Josephine Garner, who lives on Oslo Court.

Gibbons said construction usually takes place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m but could go until 7 p.m.

“I think that construction period is incredibly long,” said commissioner, Robin Bledsoe. “I think this project is too much to ask this neighborhood to endure. I support solar energy but not in this locality.”

Commissioner John Wright III and Bledsoe said they would’ve supported the project if it was in a different neighborhood.

Gibbons said Farmville Lane would have to be widened and trees would have to be removed in order for trucks to be able to turn properly.

SunPower said construction would start in 2018 or 2019 but did not give a specific date. Gibbons said there will be “intensive construction for four months” and nine months of construction total.

“I think we can start in spring 2018 or spring 2019 or potentially beyond,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons said during a neighborhood meeting in November, residents expressed displeasure with the aesthetics of the solar panels.

SunPower plans on planting evergreens in order to maintain the beauty of the land.

According to SunPower, construction would use seven to 10 ten trucks. The solar farm would be gated with a seven foot fence.

After construction, Gibbons said the solar farm would be maintained by 1-3 independent contractors.

Resident Stephanie Weber said she supported the project.

“We’re looking at a project that provides clean renewable energy,” Weber said. “We as citizens in the region will benefit from this project.”

Williamsburg Landing Expansion

An application to expand Williamsburg Landing by 135 homes was deferred until the commission’s May 3rd meeting. Williamsburg Landing is a senior living community.



Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.