James City County republican committee member to run for board of supervisors seat

James City County republican committee member Joe Swanenburg will run for the Board of Supervisors Powhatan District seat in November.

“I’ve been going to the board meetings for seven years now and I think it’s time for me to give myself a shot at it,” Swanenburg said.

Swanenburg lives in Lanexa and is a contractor.

When asked on his stance on the issues, Swanenburg referred the Gazette to Chris Henderson, James City County Republican Committee Chairman.

Swanenburg will run against Michael Hipple, whose republican committee membership was not renewed in January.

Hipple served as board chairman for two years before he was replaced by Kevin Onizuk in January.

Hipple’s term expires on Dec. 31.

James City County Board of Supervisors

Seats on the Nov. 7 ballot

Jamestown

Seat holder: Kevin Onizuk

Who has registered so far: Jim Icenhour

Powhatan

Seat holder: Michael Hipple

Who has registered so far: Michael Hipple, Joe Swanenburg

