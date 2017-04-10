Jamestown District meets with county staff to discuss budget

About 10 residents gathered at Legacy Hall to discuss the budget on Monday evening.

Kevin Onizuk, who represents the Jamestown District, was accompanied by county administrator Bryan Hill as they gave a presentation on the budget for fiscal year 2018.

Hill began the presentation by telling the residents that there will not be a tax increase. Hill's budget includes $228 million in spending, a $2.8 million increase from the current fiscal year.

Water and sewage rates will increase as part of the proposed budget.

The new quarterly rate for water is proposed to increase to $9.30, from $8.19. The rate for sewage will go up by 12 cents to $5.89. This is the third year of water and sewer rate increases, which were implemented by the James City Service Authority.

“It’s was a pretty thorough presentation,” said Jim Icenhour. “I think it was a good well defended presentation.”

Icenhour said he was happy with the allocation of funds but was disappointed with the lack of funding from the state for schools.

In the budget, the county plans to give nearly $2.1 million more to Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools, increasing its contribution to $105.4 million for operating and capital projects. Still, the county's budget is $681,000 short of the funding needed in the schools budget approved by the school board on March 21.

Both county and schools officials have said the state continues to not fund its fair share for schools.

Hill and the supervisors will continue to meet with residents from the various districts over the next two weeks.

“We have become a very citizen focused county. We didn’t have meetings like this before,” said Onizuk. “We want to hear from citizens in the community as we go through our budget process.”

The board of supervisors will also meet to discuss the budget at its meeting on April 11 at 5 p.m.

Want to meet with your local representative to discuss the budget?

Ruth Larson (Berkeley)

When: 6:30 p.m., April 12

Where: 3751 John Tyler Highway

John McGlennon (Roberts)

When: 6:30 p.m., April 13

Where: 101 Mounts Bay Road

Michael Hipple (Powhatan)

When: 6:30 p.m., April 17

Where: 5301 Longhill Road

Sue Sadler (Stonehouse)

When: 6:30 p.m., April 19

Where: 7770 Croaker Road

The county will vote on the proposed budget on April 25.

Budget at a glance

2017 budget / 2018 proposed / change

Total spending: $225,076,270/ $228,221,821/ 1.4 percent

Real estate revenue: $95,000,000/ $96,500,000/ 1.6 percent

Personal property revenue: $20,893,500/ $21,950,000/ 5 percent

Total personnel: 730/ 742/ 1.6 percent

