JCC Board of Supervisors approve sign ordinance

The James City County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an update to their sign ordinance after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in July 2015 said localities cannot regulate a sign's content.

"The reason for this sign ordinance amendment is to comply with Reed vs. Town of Gilbert which states a sign ordinance that regulates signs based on message or content would be subject to strict scrutiny," said John Rogerson, senior zoning officer. "James City County in fact does regulate signs based on content."

Localities can regulate the sign's location, size and lighting, but not content.

If a locality has a sign ordinance that organizes and regulates signs based on their message or content, then that ordinance is subject to highest level of legal review, according to the Supreme Court decision.



Jefferson can be reached at 757-790-9313.

