JCC Board of Supervisors elect new chairman

The Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Kevin Onizuk as its new chairman at Tuesday's organizational meeting.

Onizuk will take over for Michael Hipple, who has served as the chair for the last two years. Hipple will remain on the board and oversee the Powhatan District.

Ruth Larson was also unanimously elected as the vice chair. Larson is in charge of the Berkeley District.

The Board of Supervisors also voted to begin regular business meetings on the second of each month at 5 p.m. The new time will go into effect starting Feb. 14.

