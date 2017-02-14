JCC Board of Supervisors receives withdrawal permit from DEQ and passes Longhill Road widening project

James City County negotiated a withdrawal permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, according to Doug Powell, James City County administration and customer service general manager.

Powell announced the successful negotiation during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

“Goal number one is a long term sustainable water supply,” said Bryan Hill, county administrator. “We’ve been striving to get a resolution to goal number one.”

The permit would allow the county to draw up to 8.4 gallons a day.

The James City County Board of Supervisors also unanimously passed a resolution to approve the Longhill Road widening project.

The proposed project would include a roundabout, a 10-foot-wide shared-used path, crosswalks, a raised median and pedestrian push buttons at traffic lights at the Longhill Road and Williamsburg Plantation intersection. The outside lane would also be widened to accommodate bicyclists.

Close to 17,000 vehicles travel Longhill Road daily, according to VDOT estimates.

The improvements to the road would cost $19.8 million and would be financed using state and federal funds, according to Brittany McBride Nichols, a VDOT public relations specialist.

The tentative schedule for for construction is spring 2018, according to VDOT.

The county also held a public hearing for input on its 2018 budget. There was no vote taken.

"We're going forward with the budget that we put forward in fiscal (year) 2017 that we proposed in our biennial budget," county administrator Bryan Hill said.

The budget will be reviewed by the board in April.

The county has $193 million to spend, according to the budget proposal. The budget is available online at http://en.calameo.com/read/004529642b7ea114035f6.

Residents asked that the county spend money on schools, sustainable water and public safety.

The county is finalizing a date in the spring where they will make the proposal available to the public and answer questions.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.