JCC police arrest man on multiple drug, gun charges

JAMES CITY COUNTY – A 30-year old man confirmed to be in the United States illegally from Trinidad & Tobago has been charged with multiple drug and gun charges, according to a James City County Police Department news release.

Myles Matthew Straker, 30, of James City County has been charged with three counts of crack cocaine distribution, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release stated.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, investigators from the James City County Police Department assigned to the Tri Rivers Drug Task Force conducted a search of an apartment located in the 4900 block of Grand Strand Drive.

Police seized two handguns, about $5,000 cash and an undisclosed amount of narcotics from the apartment, according to the release.

Straker is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond, the release stated.