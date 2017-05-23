JCC supervisors and planning commission hold joint work session

The board of supervisors and planning commission discussed a variety of priorities during its joint work session on Tuesday.

“Our reason for this meeting is to figure out what our marching orders are going forward,” said planning director, Paul Holt.

This joint work session provides an opportunity for the board of supervisors to direct the planning commission on which tasks to prioritize.

Some of the items discussed included a need for workforce housing and cash proffers.

The two bodies will meet again in October to prepare for the legislative agenda.

