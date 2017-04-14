JCC supervisors ask for a new sheriff position

A pair of county supervisors say they want a new position added to the Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Office budget in the upcoming fiscal year.

Supervisors Michael Hipple and Sue Sadler said they would support funding a new sheriff position to provide additional security at the court, during a Tuesday meeting.

“This added position is justified and would help us with court security,” Sadler said. “For public safety I think it’s something we need to adopt.”

County administrator Bryan Hill said a new deputy would cost about $60,000. Supervisors will discuss how a new position could be funded at their work sessions on April 18 and April 20.

The proposed budget also funds two new full-time police officer positions to the James City County Police Department, which is separate from the sheriff’s department. The police department is receiving $235,000 more than it did in the current fiscal year.

Each police officer will cost about $61,000 and would be used for patrol duties.

“(Adding a new position) for the sheriff is something we’re working diligently with them on to find their needs, we have a lot of public safety needs with police, fire and sheriff,” board chairman Kevin Onizuk said. “That will be a topic at our next work session, and I’m inclined to support it as I’m to support all of our public safety departments.”

No supervisor said they opposed the added position at the meeting on Tuesday. Ruth Larson missed the meeting with an illness.

“We’ve have a short staff for a while and we’ve managed to get by,” said Sheriff Robert Deeds. “I’m pleased and appreciative of the support of Hipple and Sadler. I hope it’s approved for the budget.”

The sheriff’s department currently has 14 full time positions and three part time on call deputies. Deeds said his department cut two positions during the recession in 2008.

Deeds said one extra person would make a difference.

“That (added sheriff) would take us a long way,” Deeds said. “We aren’t going to ask for anything we don’t need. Our primary function is security in the courthouse. We’ve got a lot of things going on here.”

Hill has already proposed to give $225,000 more to public safety — including animal control, emergency communications, emergency management, police and sheriff — compared to the 2017 fiscal year.

Fire EMS will receive $102,826 less than in the 2017 fiscal year. Hill said he plans to restructure the department, and starting employees will receive a lower salary during the upcoming fiscal year.

Hill said the county is proposing incentives to retain firefighters because it will cost the county less to keep them than to train new ones.

