Kimball Theatre hosting advance screening of “Turn” season premiere

The fourth and final season of AMC’s Revolutionary War drama series, “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” is fast approaching. Colonial Williamsburg is celebrating the show, filmed partly in the Historic Triangle, with an advance screening of the season premiere Thursday.

“‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’ captures the courage and complexity of royal subjects who risked everything to become citizens,” Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO Mitchell B. Reiss said in a news release. “At Colonial Williamsburg, we tell early America’s enduring stories every day, and we are thrilled and grateful to support a project that inspires so many with the story of our nation’s founding.”

In a partnership with the Virginia Film Office, Colonial Williamsburg allowed the show’s production on its property six times, including twice for the final season.

Ian Kahn portrays George Washington on the show, and he said the role helped him appreciate the Revolutionary War’s high stakes and uncertain outcome.

“I didn’t understand how close we were to not having a country at all,” Kahn said in a news release. “So the fact that we have this country to begin with is a great gift, and the fact that we have a place like Colonial Williamsburg where you can experience it, and live within it and breathe within it, it’s a great honor for our country and one of the great gifts of our country.”

The 10-episode final season of “Turn: Washington’s Spies” premieres at 9 p.m. on June 17 on AMC.

The Kimball Theatre will host the advance screening Thursday. Seating is limited. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the screening begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5; proceeds will support Colonial Williamsburg educational outreach. They can be purchased at Colonial Williamsburg ticketing locations, online at colonialwilliamsburg.com or by calling 855-296-6627.