Locals meet with Congressman Wittman representative to voice concerns

Locals met with Joe Schumacher, a representative of Congressman Rob Wittman, R-1st, in an effort to voice their concerns with the future of the Affordable Care Act and the travel ban.

“The key for Congressman Wittman is to have healthy dialogue with peoples of all walks of life in the 1st District whether they are democrat or republicans,” Schumacher said.

A group of about 30 people met at the James City County library on Wednesday night to speak with Schumacher about the effects of president Trump’s decisions at the local level.

“We’re an unaffiliated group of folks in District 1. A lot of folks in the community said they wanted to get together with Wittman and talk about decisions made by this administration,” said Mary Eller, the organizer of the discussion.

Many of the residents wanted Wittman to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act or propose a better alternative and come out against the travel ban.

Schumacher said he would take these concerns to Wittman and will meet with residents again to discuss more concerns.

“The next step is for me to continue to work with this group,” Schumacher said. “The next meeting perhaps will be on environmental issues and civil rights.”



