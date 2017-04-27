Locals plan Colonial Williamsburg climate march

On Saturday, the People’s Climate March in Williamsburg will take to Colonial Williamsburg in a protest of the Trump administration’s environmental policies and in support of initiatives to offset the effects of climate change. This is part of a larger effort in which thousands of people are expected to march on Washington and across the nation.

Williamsburg JCC Indivisible is the group organizing the event, which will center around the courthouse and conclude with a march down Duke of Gloucester Street. On the event’s Facebook page, the non-partisan group stated that they will not tolerate violence or property damage. The intention is a tone of respect that fosters discussion.

Several guests are scheduled to speak at the event, including Sen. Monty Mason, Del. Mike Mullin and two William and Mary professors, among others.

The march coincides with President Trump’s 100th day in office. It also follows an April 22 march at Merchant’s Square, where about two dozen people gathered for Earth Day to protest the president’s cuts to science funding.

The People’s Climate March in Williamsburg runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the courthouse and along Duke of Gloucester Street.