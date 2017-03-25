Locals, tourists react to potentially having to pay to access parts of Colonial Williamsburg

The reactions varied from tourists and locals on if they would pay to walk around potential fenced off areas of Colonial Williamsburg.

“We would’ve paid to look at everything,” said Don Ricketts, who was touring Duke of Gloucester street for the first time.

The Ricketts, who are from Las Vegas, paid for admission tickets and said they would do it again.

Colonial Williamsburg Foundation president Mitchell Reiss met with at least three members of City Council individually to talk about about why Colonial Williamsburg would like to charge for admission to the grounds.

“The memo is part of a discussion we’ve been having for decades about the open campus and its impact on our security and finances, and our ability to fulfill our historic educational mission,” Reiss said.

Colonial Williamsburg needs city permission to fence off parts of a public street, because the city owns all of the streets in the Historic Area.

One resident was opposed to the proposal.

“I was born and raised in Williamsburg and I think that would be a really bad idea because part of the draw of Colonial Williamsburg is being able to walk and visit, to fence it off makes it like a museum it would be better open,” said Mary Anne Solan, who has lived in the area for 20 years.

Another local resident just doesn’t see it being feasible.

“That’s the problem with this whole CW, they built an attraction on a public street, said Bill Jackson, who has lived in the area for five years. “I’m all for them making money and getting themselves out of the red but until they purchase the street there’s nothing they can do.”

